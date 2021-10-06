The V.I. Education Department Special Nutrition Program is hosting a series of drive-through distribution events for U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities.
To obtain the commodities, proper identification is required and a self-certification form must be completed on-site, according to the department.
Participants are required to provide information about income eligibility, and anyone unable to provide satisfactory information will not receive a commodity package, according to the department.
Participants should bring sturdy boxes or bags to assist with the transport of the food packages, which are limited to one per household.
Commodities will be distributed beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, at Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School on St. Thomas; 10 a.m., Sunday, at Julius Sprauve School on St. John; and, at 7 a.m., Oct. 16, at St. Croix Educational Complex High School.
To receive commodities, individuals must:
• Have a gross family income should not exceed the 185% of federal income eligibility guidelines.
• Clients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medical Assistance Program or tenants of a subsidized public housing.
For more information, call Federal Commodities Officer Correy Lettsome at 340-774-0100 ext. 2818.