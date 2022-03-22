ST. CROIX — The names Paulina Croskey and Kendra Vicars won’t easily be forgotten by the hundreds of students who have taken part in spelling bee competitions over the years.
Croskey, of St. Croix, and Vicars of St. Thomas, are English Language Arts coordinators in their respective districts. On Thursday, they will be in the shadows cheering on when 11 spellers — six from St. Croix and five from the St. Thomas-St. John District — take the stage at 9 a.m. at Freewill Baptist School for the Territorial Spelling Bee Competition.
Vicars has organized the District Intermediate Bee for the last four years as one of her many responsibilities as the District Language Arts coordinator.
She told The Daily News that outside of it being her responsibility, “I am motivated each year because students are able to showcase their skills to their peers, teachers and the community.”
The Spelling Bee has produced teachers, lawyers, doctors — and even an executive editor — and help students police their skills.
“Having students participate in the spelling bee not only showcases their talents but it also polishes their public speaking skills and allows them to confront their fears,” Vicars said. “Students are able to demonstrate their ability to perform under immense pressure and are rewarded for doing an outstanding job.”
Organizing the bee requires meticulous planning, Vicars said. She must identify participating schools, register schools with national sponsor, Scripps, online, and select officials to conduct the spelling bee.
The undertaking requires Vicars to be in constant communication with all intermediate level schools, public, private and parochial, to ensure each conducts their own in-school spelling bee that results in a school champion. The winners go on to compete against other school champions in the District Intermediate Spelling Bee competition.
“The most challenging part of the bee is the logistics,” Vicars said. “Making sure that the event is organized in a way where there is a smooth flow of the competition. This could include but is not limited to identifying the best pronouncers, selecting fair and knowledgeable judges, and ensuring that there is technology in place to clarify and address any possible grievances.”
Though the process is painstaking, the end result is one measured in joy.
“The most rewarding part of organizing this event is watching students courageously get on stage and spell difficult words in front of an audience while still being able to physically employ the strategies that their coaches or teachers have instilled,” Vicars said. “Whether students are tracing words in the palms of their hands or asking for the etymology of words — I am always impressed and happy to see them shine.”
Vicars doesn’t have to do it all alone. Croskey has been assisting in the organization of the territory’s District Spelling Bee for three years and organizing at the school-level spelling bees for many years prior, until becoming the District Spelling Bee coordinator.
“I enjoy assisting in the growth and proficiency of our students in the areas of spelling, vocabulary development, oral communication, as well as improving students’ confidence in themselves,” Croskey told The Daily News.
Though organizing the event requires what feels like an “insurmountable amount of time that it takes to plan and prepare for a district bee,” Croskey said there is plenty of value to be found in the end result.
“The most rewarding part of organizing the event is knowing that our students are learning, growing, and accelerating academically. Specifically, in the areas of spelling, vocabulary development, and oral communication. Knowing that our spellers are working hard, studying, practicing, and developing an intrinsic love for words and knowledge makes it all worthwhile,” Croskey said.
This year, with help from Vicars and Croskey, the territorial Bee is being organized by newcomer Julie Deterville, program assistant to the Curriculum and Instruction director, who hit the ground running.
“One person cannot do it all, so organizing [the spelling bee] definitely requires a team,” she said, adding that the community support has been outstanding.
“What I appreciate the most was our community sponsors, the businesses who helped us with prizes for the students,” she said.
In the past, such prizes have included trophies for all students and a tablet for the winner.
On Thursday, the collective work of Croskey, Vicars and Deterville will be on display when six spellers from St. Croix will join five others from the St. Thomas-St. John District in the territorial competition. The 11 spellers include the winners of the District Intermediate Spelling Bee, held last month, and other top spellers. They will go head-to-head Thursday for the chance to become the territorial spelling bee champion. Thursday’s winner will represent the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2 in the Washington, D.C. area. The Daily News, since 1985, has sponsored the territorial competition including the winner’s trip to D.C.
Set to compete from the St. Croix District are Shadya Coureur, Free Will Baptist Christian School; Jae’Quan Greaux, John H. Woodson Junior High School; Kayden Theodore, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School; D’Nya Harvey, St. Croix Christian Academy; Madison Davis, Church of God Holiness Academy; and Khamron L. Eugene, Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, participants are Naitik Jhanwar, All Saints Cathedral School; Isabel Ethen, Antilles School; Bryden Tano, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate-Junior High School; De’Andre Mills, Yvonne E. Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School; and Micah Dominique, New Testament Academy.