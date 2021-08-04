Spirit Airlines travelers are being stranded at airports, including nearby Puerto Rico, after abrupt cancellations, and the airline said Tuesday that numerous problems are conspiring to interrupt flight schedules.
“We’re working around the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation,” Spirit Airlines media relations manager Field Sutton said in an email Tuesday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
“In responding to these challenges, Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations again today to reset our operations,” Sutton said. “Most of our flights currently remain scheduled as planned.”
Travelers have been reporting the cancellations and delays on social media, but it’s unclear what the government is doing to help tourists who may end up stranded without housing while they wait for another flight.
V.I. Port Authority spokeswoman Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite said Tuesday that Jerome Sheridan, VIPA’s Territorial Airport Manager, “did receive one notice from American Airlines this morning but I don’t have any further information about that cancellation at this time. He also said that was the only cancellation he was aware of and that none of the other flights to the USVI were impacted.”
Sutton said Spirit Airlines meanwhile is working to minimize disruptions amid the ongoing pandemic.
“We understand how frustrating it is for our guests when plans change unexpectedly. We’re working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our guests,” Sutton wrote. “We have processed proactive cancellations early to give our guests as much notice as possible, and we ask that they watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport. These targeted changes are mainly focused in markets where travelers have multiple options for alternative flights.”
Sutton also apologized to travelers noting “as a team, we strive every day to get our guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused.”