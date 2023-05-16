Registration is open for the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation’s 2023 summer camps in both districts, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta said during a press briefing on Monday.
Parents and guardians can pick up applications from any DSPR office or find them online by visiting dspr.vi.gov. There is a $150 fee per child and applications require both a birth certificate and immunization card, Motta said.
Both camps run from June 12 to July 21.
On St. Croix, the D. C. Canegata Recreation Complex offers marine camp for 7 to 12-year-olds, tennis, baseball basketball and cheer, step and dance camps. Campers can sign up for softball at the Rudy Krieger Complex and experienced basketball players can sign up for elite basketball, ages 14-18, at the John H. Woodson gym.
The Reinholdt Jackson Complex will host softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball. Most camps are open to kids between 8 and 15.
On St. Thomas and St. John, baseball camp is open to two age ranges, 6-11 and 12-14. Campers can also sign up for softball, football, tennis, soccer and a general sports camp at McBean. A dance camp at Ulla Muller Elementary School, cultural arts, and Moko Jumbies camps are offered, as well as an outdoors camp on St. John. Most camps are open to kids 6-14.
For older children, applications for summer camp employment are also available on the DSPR website.