Laurel Brannick teaches swimming lessons to St. John summer camp kids in 2019.

 Daily News file photo

Registration is open for the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation’s 2023 summer camps in both districts, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta said during a press briefing on Monday.

Parents and guardians can pick up applications from any DSPR office or find them online by visiting dspr.vi.gov. There is a $150 fee per child and applications require both a birth certificate and immunization card, Motta said.