After a slew of federal citations and a months-long voluntary suspension, the St. Croix abattoir is ready to reopen.
On Friday, the V.I. Agriculture Department held a “grand reopening” ceremony at the renovated facility, thanking abattoir staff and acknowledging the hard work put into ensuring compliance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service standards.
“When we took this voluntary closure, there were a lot of outstanding issues here at the abattoir,” said V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson. “It was best to stop and address this in a holistic manner.”
Indeed, Nelson said there were a number of “unforeseen things” that came up during the restoration, things that were a result of years of delays and poor maintenance.
“When you’re cleaning an aqueduct and you think it’s just a routine cleaning and you get up inside and there are inches of mold, blood particles and rust — that changes the game,” he said.
The overhaul, according to Nelson, was completed to establish a “logical, scientific system to identify and control biological, chemical and physical hazards” that can occur during meat processing.
The initiative was chaired by Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Diana Collingwood and included extensive training for staff; operational plans; and extensive repairs to the facility and dilapidated machinery.
The abattoir had a soft opening earlier this week to test the slaughtering process and facility. The abattoir will officially commence full operations on Monday for the livestock community.
Sen. Allison DeGazon, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Regulations and Agriculture, praised Agriculture officials for bringing the abattoir “to the next level.” “Pipes are cleaned, systems revamped, processes improved, staff hired and certified — the community is grateful and excited,” DeGazon said.
The senator urged the Agriculture Department to do more in the community, not just reopening the St. Thomas abattoir as well, but expanding land production and setting up greenhouses. “This is a great step in the right direction,” she said. “This accomplishment is simply a stepping stone to our local agriculture greatness and we all want to see her rise as an economic pillar.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. also gave remarks at the ceremony, reaffirming his commitment to make agriculture a critical part of his agenda and acknowledging how COVID-19, with all of its lifestyle disruptions, has suddenly “made people start farming.”
“A lot of people are growing gardens now,” Bryan said with a laugh.
The governor further urged the public to appreciate abattoir workers and livestock farmers, to “do them justice” for their contributions to the territory.