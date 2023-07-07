ST. CROIX — Sarah Brady is about to experience one of the busiest times on her new job.
Brady is the new executive director of St. George Village Botanical Garden, which on Sunday will host one its largest fundraiser — Mango Melee.
Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to a beekeeper father and master-gardener mother, Brady said she has always enjoyed being surrounded by nature and caring for the environment. She also loves to read, cook, spend time with her family, and explore new places and cultures.
Feeding her passion for the environment, Brady accepted the position of executive director, explaining that the overall role is “to keep the momentum of the gardens going.”
Every day she has new experiences and challenges to tackle, which is one of the many reasons why she loves the job so much.
“It keeps me on my toes,” Brady said.
Come Sunday, she will spend a lot of time on her feet as the St. George Village Botanical Garden, a nonprofit organization which means that it relies on donations, fundraising, and admission fees, hosts the 27th Annual Mango Melee.
“This year the event is going to be larger than ever before,” Brady told The Daily News, with more vendors and activities for attendees to enjoy.
Mango Melee will have over 120 vendors — with a waitlist for even more — including a “Cruzan Cool-Out Lounge” sponsored by Cruzan Rum, and informative workshops. There will also be a mango eating contest and a food contest, “Mango Dis, Mango Dat” with mango as one of the ingredients.
Brady has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Communication from Old Dominion University, and has over 10 years of work experience in account management with an emphasis on client relations. She said that in 2011, while pursuing a master’s degree in public policy, she met her husband Christian, a St. Croix native, in Washington, D.C. In May, the couple moved to St. Croix from Washington, D.C. with their 2-year-old son, Miles, so her could have a similar childhood experience like his dad.
According to Brady, among the goals she hopes to accomplish are hosting more public programs on the grounds, making the history in the museum more inclusive, expanding the provisions garden, making the garden more of a community space and resource among others. Currently, the Garden is working toward full arboretum accreditation ,which Brady said she is very excited about.
While much of its funding comes from fundraisers, visitors can also support the grounds year-round by attending plant sales on the first Saturday of every month in the plant nursery. Brady shared the exciting news that in January the Garden received the Cruzan Island Spirit Grant of $85,000 to refurbish the plant nursery that was damaged in the 2017 hurricanes.
The community is encouraged to attend the 27th annual Mango Melee at the St. George Village Botanical Garden to enjoy the many creative delicacies made by local chefs and to support the Garden.