Munir Shrouf, a beloved store owner in Estate Richmond, is being mourned on St. Croix after he died in a tragic crash in Florida on Tuesday night.
All five people involved in the three-car crash were hospitalized, including Shrouf’s wife and daughter, who were passengers in the vehicle he was driving, according to information from the Ocala, Fla., Police Department.
Shrouf, 56, died in the hospital at 9:01 p.m. from his injuries, according to police.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, “a red Hyundai SUV left the Red Lobster parking lot, located in the 3300 block of State Road 200,” according to Ocala police. “Shrouf was driving the Hyundai SUV with his wife, 53 years old, in the front passenger seat and daughter, 28 years old, in the back seat. As the Hyundai SUV crossed the lanes of traffic to make a left, it was struck by a silver Scion traveling westbound. The Scion T-boned the driver’s side of the Hyundai SUV, which resulted in the Scion rotating counter-clockwise, and into the path of a silver Honda.”
The Honda rear-ended the Scion, while the Hyundai continued traveling westbound “and struck a concrete light pole,” according to police.
The crash left the Shrouf family and the two other drivers hospitalized. “Three people were trauma-alerted, with one person, Shrouf, losing his life in the hospital. Currently, the other victims are in stable condition,” according to police.
Police also said that the driver in the Scion was 30 years old and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the Honda was 52 years old and the sole occupant.
This crash is still under investigation.
A memorial had been set up at Shrouf’s business in Estate Richmond on Wednesday, and friends and family shared condolences on social media.