V.I. Police are seeking the public’s assistance after the ambush-style slaying of a St. Croix man early Saturday has left them with few clues.
According to reports, Arsdale Ferdinand, 40, of Estate Whim was shot multiple times by multiple gunmen at 8:40 a.m. as he walked from his home to his Nissan pickup.
Emergency medical technicians responding to the scene were unable to find any vital signs.
“They snuck up on Mr. Ferdinand,” said St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos Sr. on Sunday. “They came well-prepared to do what they came to do.”
According to Santos, the gunmen avoided being seen arriving at the home and took steps to disguise themselves.
“We don’t have much because these guys, they were masked,” Santos said. “They did not come by vehicle. They came on foot via a bush area and left via bush.”
While Ferdinand owned Classy Cleaning, according to public records, robbery “was definitely not a motive” in the crime Santos said, noting that his “belongings were still on his person.”
While police have few clues beyond gun casings picked up at the scene, police are reviewing footage from multiple locations, Santos said.
Without a vehicle description, and with the gunmen being masked, it will be a “very difficult” case, Santos said. What could turn it for police would be tips from the public.
Ferdinand’s death is one of four recorded in the territory since Tuesday and the 42nd of the year in the territory.
Before Ferdinand’s slaying Saturday, the most recent homicide on St. Croix occurred on Oct. 30 when Genmore Southwell, 27, was shot while cutting grass in Estate LaGrange. A shooting on St. Thomas late Saturday brought the territory’s homicide count to 43 for the year.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.