ST. CROIX — A public-private partnership is snowballing to become one of the biggest community volunteer efforts to take place in the territory in recent years. It will revitalize an integral play space in Frederiksted, and organizers are reaching out to residents to sign up to be a part of the project.
Community organization Children First St. Croix is partnering with the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department at Midre Cummings Park where a new playground — designed with input from children — will replace the existing space that includes a few swings, slides monkey bars along with picnic tables.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, noting most of the equipment and structures in the park are outdated and the park was damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017, said he was excited when he was approached about the $600,000 project that will tie into the $1.5 million Frederiksted Revitalization project.
“I’m really excited about this project and the Bryan administration is behind this project 100 percent. There is $400,000 included in the supplemental budget that will be put towards the project and we will see improvement in the entire park including lighting and fencing and other areas,” White said.
Organizers recently met with St. Croix senators who pledged their support of the project and funding.
Christina McPhearson, chair of Children First St. Croix, said while the group has raised just more than $180,000 for the project, they still need donors to come forward because costs are rising.
After meeting with the community in June to gather ideas, the design now includes two age-appropriate play areas — separating babies and toddlers from the 5-12 years old.
Most of the equipment will be made with a durable plastic made from recycled milk bottles and will include unique historical and cultural elements. There will also be exercise stations, picnic areas and other features suitable for both adults and children.
One attention grabber in the design, according to McPhearson, will be the culturally influenced entrance.
“We tried to incorporate as many ideas as possible into the design including a mocko jumbie entryway created by local artists that will be cultural significant and educational,” she said. “I think people will love it.”
Construction is planned for Nov. 12 through 20 with an off day scheduled on Nov. 16.
Volunteer coordinator Linda Garvin said the project will be directed by a few employees from Play by Design who will be onsite to manage the build, but the actual construction, moving of materials, painting and everything else associated with building of the playground will be done by volunteers.
“It is going to take a lot of work by a lot of people. They are estimating that we will need about 270 volunteers each day working in four-hour shifts,” she said. “We are really trying to get crews of 90 people for each shift and that is going to be three shifts running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the course of the 8 days,” she said.
Garvin said no special skills or experience is needed to volunteers, just community pride and willingness to work and see the project through.
“We want everyone to come out to help. You can come out with your church, clubs, families, individuals, neighbors and just friend circles,” she said. “This is what our community is about, being involved and showing up when it matters and I am excited to see this done.”
White said when there is a project to be built, it is easy to hire a contractor and have them do the work, but getting volunteers from the community is golden.
“This is different, it is really going to be a community-built space and I expect that it will foster a greater sense of ownership and pride enveloped in an number of teachable moments.”
McPherson said in addition to volunteers to build the playground, they also need tools that will be returned at the end of the week and volunteers to provide meals and provide childcare.
“This is a large project and we need a lot of help from the community. We need help with goods and services and we are really relying on the community to come through on this,” she said. “No matter how you think you can assist, give us a call and let us know how you can help, what you can cook, how much you can donate, what you can bring to make their a success.”
Donations can be sent on paypal to St. Croix Education Initiative, Inc. Volunteers can sign up by contacting the organization via email at childrenfirststx@gmail.com or send organizers a message via the Children First St. Croix Facebook page.
Those volunteering are asked to include their name, number of volunteers in their group and contact information so they can be notified closer to the build dates.
The ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned for Nov. 20.