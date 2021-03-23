A grand jury has charged a St. Croix couple in the sale of more than 100 illegal firearms throughout the Virgin Islands, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court.
Somalie Bruce, 35, and Jeanorah Williams, 26, were arrested on charges of firearms trafficking; conspiracy to engage in firearms trafficking; shipping, transporting and receiving firearms with intent to commit a felony; and local territorial charges for unlawful possession of a firearm, and ammunition.
Bruce was also charged in separate counts with distribution of at least 500 grams of cocaine under federal law and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number under federal and territorial law, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. Bail for Williams was set at $20,000, and a detention hearing for Bruce is scheduled for Wednesday.
According to the indictment, the couple have been trafficking weapons since 2016, “with others known and unknown to the grand jury.”
Bruce and Williams were apprehended on Dec. 8 “with multiple firearms and ammunition in their possession. In addition, Bruce possessed a Glock firearm with an obliterated serial number in violation of federal and territorial law,” according to the news release from Shappert’s office.
The indictment lists a variety of firearms the couple are accused of trafficking, including a Mossberg 500A shotgun, milled lower AR receivers, a lower AR receiver with full trigger assembly, Polymer80 frames with attached slides, and other various firearms parts and accessories.
A receiver is the frame of the gun that other components, such as the bolt, firing pin, barrel and stock are attached.
The couple used money orders to purchase firearms from a number of suppliers, including Elite Aluminum Products and Daytona Tactical in Florida, and FTF Industries and Rockslide USA in North Carolina, according to the indictment. The guns and gun parts were then delivered to their post office boxes on St. Croix.
“Williams and Bruce purchased money orders totaling over $60,000 from the United States Post Office to pay for the firearm parts. Thereafter, Bruce built pistols and rifles and sold them to others persons knowing, or having a reasonable cause to believe, that these individuals would not register the firearms, as required by law, with the Virgin Islands Police Department, an offense punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison,” according to Shappert’s office.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor testified in a V.I. Legislature committee hearing last month that police are trying to combat the import of illegal weapons by opening firearms substations at the St. Thomas and St. Croix airports.
The U.S. mail system — another major pipeline that traffickers use to ship illegal weapons into the Virgin Islands — is controlled by federal authorities, who have also been fighting to stop the flow of guns.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and U.S. Postal Inspection officers use dogs and X-ray technology to scan packages for guns and firearms parts — and routinely open suspicious packages for further inspection.
Such techniques are prohibited for mail on the mainland, but the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that investigators do not need a warrant to search mail shipped to the Virgin Islands. That decision led gun trafficker Steven Baxter to plead guilty in February to illegally mailing firearms to the Virgin Islands from South Carolina in 2017.
According to Shappert’s office, the arrest of Bruce and Williams is part of the Justice Department’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative and Homeland Security Investigations-Arms and Strategic Technology Proliferation Program.”