Two Virgin Islanders wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jah’Marley Christopher Alfred were arrested in Florida Thursday, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The couple, Jonathan Rivera, 30, and N’zinger Williams, 28, were apprehended and are jailed pending extradition to St. Croix.
Rivera was held pursuant to a warrant issued by the V.I. Police Department, charging him with first-degree murder, first- and third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder and accessory after-the-fact, according to the press release.
The suspects traveled to Florida from the Virgin Islands “apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” according to a statement from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Judd’s statement did not name the victim, but V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed Friday that the suspects are wanted in connection with Alfred’s July 6 shooting death in William’s Delight.
V.I. Police determined that Alfred and Rivera got into a verbal altercation and Rivera “ran down Mr. Alfred and shot him multiple times and he later succumbed to his injuries,” according to Dratte.
V.I. Police requested that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office take the couple into custody pursuant to the warrants.
Polk County deputies, “supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence at 107 Arizona Avenue in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects,” at about 5:16 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
