Two Virgin Islanders wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jah’Marley Christopher Alfred were arrested in Florida Thursday, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple, Jonathan Rivera, 30, and N’zinger Williams, 28, were apprehended and are jailed pending extradition to St. Croix.

