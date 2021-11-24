After severe damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria, Luis Hospital is one step closer to a new facility, as the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee has approved the construction of modular buildings and a temporary parking area.
Committee members met Tuesday and reviewed the hospital’s plans for the development of temporary facilities, the first step in a series of FEMA-funded projects.
The proposed area includes an additional 3.6 acres to the south and 5 acres to the east of the main campus, to allow for space for modular units and parking during the demolition and reconstruction of the hospital.
Committee member Kai Nielsen was concerned about flooding and drainage going towards Limetree Bay refinery, but Territorial Redevelopment Team Executive Director Darryl Smalls said they would incorporate storm water management and mitigation to reduce runoff.
St. Croix CZM Chairwoman Masserae Sprauve-Webster said limited space for parking is a problem.
“Even with the modulars removed, I think the problem is still there, there’s not adequate parking space,” Sprauve-Webster said.
Smalls said parking would be a consideration as the project continues.
Demolition and construction of the new permanent hospital will need further approval from CZM.
“We look forward to a successful project and will comply with all that was outlined for the project,” Smalls said.