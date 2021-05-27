The St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee has approved a consolidated permit to facilitate future work at the St. Croix Yacht Club, but delayed a final decision on the National Park Service’s plans for a new Contact Station at Salt River Bay National Historical Park.
The yacht club requested a major permit “to bring the property into compliance” and facilitate future work, including hurricane repair and replanting of mangroves, according to the public notice.
Amy Dempsey of BioImpact presented the proposal at Tuesday’s decision meeting held via Zoom. The proposal includes repairs to an existing dock, and minor improvements and renovations at the existing site in Estate North Slob.
The project will also require permit approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife approval to plant new mangroves, Dempsey said.
CZM environmental planner Anita Nibbs said Department of Planning and Natural Resources staff reviewed the permit application and recommended that it be approved.
Nibbs suggested that lighting at the site be retrofitted with sea turtle-friendly red bulbs, and there is the “opportunity to properly plan and install a pump-out facility,” to upgrade the current septic system.
CZM committee Chairwoman Masserae Sprauve Webster and committee members Kai Nielsen and Carl Simmonds voted unanimously to approve the permit with special conditions, including signage announcing public beach access, a walkway for beach access without the need for permission from security, and six dedicated parking spaces for the public to use the beach.
The committee also considered an application by the National Park Service for a “federal consistency determination” for post-hurricane rehabilitation of the Contact Station at Salt River National Historical Park & Ecological Preserve Contact Station in Christiansted.
The building, which functions as a visitor center and space for educational and interpretive activities, was severely damaged during the 2017 hurricanes. Project manager Doug Denk and architect Aaron Bowman of Liollio presented a design for the new structure, which will include a display case for artifacts.
The basic, boxlike concrete buildings, connected by an open-air awning for outdoor activities and school groups, failed to generate much enthusiasm among committee members, and Nielsen and Webster criticized the design.
Denk said there is space for local artists to paint murals, but Webster and Nielsen said they want the exterior to reflect West Indian architecture, and suggested they incorporate a stonework façade similar to a National Park Service structure at Lind Point on St. John.
Bowman said they had initially intended to include stone but removed it from the plan because of cost.
“If we delay this design significantly at all, we risk losing the funding,” said Denk.
Nielsen insisted that the committee would only approve a design that is “culturally appropriate,” and after a lengthy recess, the committee decided to withhold approval until park service staff articulate plans to embellish the buildings further.
Nielsen said they would “revisit” the plan after seeing a new rendering and “I have some major objections just with the aesthetic.”
The committee voted unanimously to delay a final decision for up to 45 days, but “I think we could very quickly resolve the concerns that the committee has,” said CZM Director Marlon Hibbert. “They are in support of the project but there are some changes that they would love to see, so I think we can quickly reach a resolution.”