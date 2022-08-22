St. Croix fashion designer Merlissa “Auraah” Thomas wants to celebrate Virgin Islands culture and share it with the rest of the world.
She did so last week with her young and flirty Territory Six collection made from the official Virgin Islands madras at Miami Swim Week in Florida.
With her designs, Thomas’ goal is to bring the Afro-Caribbean vibe to the younger generation and get them excited about their culture, while still holding appeal for older customers.
Thomas incorporates traditional textiles such as madras and tribal fabrics to create unique fashion statements. The Virgin Islands adopted its own official madras design in June of 2021, and she featured the fabric in her newest collection. The Virgin Islands madras is colorful, bright and vibrant, and Thomas believes the color scheme appeals more to the younger generation.
“The goal is to entice the younger generation,” she said. “At first, young people said they didn’t want to wear madras because they look at it as more old-fashioned. The more mature are drawn to it already, but for the younger people, we have to keep going with it, because if they are not drawn to it, it will die off eventually and I really want to keep it going.”
Thomas has been showing at several local fashion shows, including Glow in the Park, Rock Your Style VI and Mommy and Me for Mother’s Day. The photos of her last show came out great, and she decided to submit them for consideration for Miami Swim Week, something she always dreamed of doing, but it never seemed to be the right time. The event features designers throughout the country, showcasing new swim and resort wear, what’s trending and what’s coming for the next summer. Thomas was informed of her acceptance into the July show in April.
She said she worked non-stop to ready her eight-piece collection. She collaborated with ib designs for the jewelry and Sherman Challenger for the calabash bags.
One order she made for materials was late, and she had to “make it work,” but otherwise, the project went smoothly, though it was a lot of work, a lot of planning and took many a night falling asleep with fabric in her hands.
“It was very exciting. I just threw myself out there,” she said. “From the first meeting that we had, when I first walked in, everyone in the room was in these muted colors and here I come in these bright colors. Did I miss the memo? Do I belong here? I felt like the oddball, then I had to remember that maybe why I got chosen was because I was different.”
Although fashion was her real passion, Thomas attended Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina to study accounting, but ultimately, the field wasn’t for her.
“I always wanted to do fun things, but fashion design is risky. I was trying to play it safe and be realistic,” she said, “but when I went to take the classes, I didn’t like it. So that was a lesson to me to always go for what you love. Accounting was hard, but I got through it, and I knew fashion design was going to be a struggle, but I’d rather struggle at something that I love.”
Still, Thomas finished the course of study and left with an associate’s degree. From North Carolina, she headed to the Art Institute of California-San Diego to study fashion design.
Back home on St. Croix, Thomas began making her Badili sandals (“badili” is the Swahili word for “change”). The handmade, one-of-a-kind sandals can be laced in several different ways with interchangeable laces made from limited edition textiles. Selling from her home and at events such as the Agricultural and Food Fair and Mango Melee, she soon created an online store, adding additional sandal styles as well as trendy Ankara and culture-inspired bags, clothing and jewelry made out of the leftover fabric, cowrie shells and other materials, all geared toward the Caribbean lifestyle.
Thomas knew it was time for an actual storefront, and opened Territory Six on King Street in Christiansted in December 2018. The name Territory Six is a clever way to incorporate V.I. into the name. As a Roman numeral, six is written “VI.”
Thomas hopes to offer pre-ordering on her website www.territorysix.com by the end of August.
As for her debut at Miami Swim Week?
“The collection was really well received,” she said. “The opportunity is here, so let’s see where it goes from here.”