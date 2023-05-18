ST. CROIX — Barracuda Proud.
That phrase was shared by the 182 graduates of St. Croix Educational Complex High School by parents, supporters, and dignitaries attending the commencement ceremony held in the Timothy Duncan gymnasium at the school Wednesday morning.
The school’s mascot is the Baracudda fish. On Wednesday, members of the V.I. P. Class of 2023 or “Vivacious, Intuitive and Perseverant” marched into the gymnasium bedecked in shiny silver caps and gowns with barracuda blue accents draped around their collars. Many of the students were additionally draped with bright gold honor stoles, honor chords, accelerated placement medals and madras stoles that showed affiliations with some of the school’s clubs and honor societies.
Principal Rodney Moorehead lauded praise on parents, who he said had been remarkable in supporting students through what had been a very difficult high school journey.
“This significant milestone is possible because of your parents, and the positive work of staff and faculty,” he said before turning his attention to the graduates.
“As a school we have achieved a lot and continue to mill out graduates who become outstanding members of our community and society,” he said. “As you go through life, do things that will make your parents proud. Just how they are feeling today, make sure all your decisions in life will make them proud. Continue to shine and bleed bara blue as you make a positive change in the world.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who recently received an honorary doctorate from his alma matter, Ohio’s Wittenberg University, where he served as keynote speaker, shared three traits of successful people: a strong support system, a thirst for education and the ability to recognize opportunities and be willing to take advantage of them.
Class Valedictorian Lisandra Mayapin, was grateful for her many experiences including memberships in the National Math Honor Society and National Science Honor Society, among others.
“It is as though the years just flashed before my eyes, but I will treasure the many friendships made and the bonds fostered on and off campus,” she said.
Mayapin will attend the University of the Virgin Islands and plans to study nursing.
She urged fellow graduates to remain focused. “Our future is bright. Set your eyes on the prize and push towards being successful,” she said. “I challenge you to be true leaders and the best that you can for yourself, your family and our community.”
Kristle Casey, class salutatorian, said learning, as students knew it, changed and they were unable to take advantage of activities in a time of normalcy.
She said once things normalized, she found joy in being able to participate in activities with the drama club, math honor society, art honor society and doing things with her senior class. Kristle fanned away tears as she thanked her family and friends for their support over the years. She had previously graduated valedictorian of her Pearl B. Larsen Elementary Class and her John H. Woodson Junior High School Class.
After high school graduation she will be attending the University of the Virgin Islands where she will major in criminal justice and continue working towards pursuing a career as an attorney.
While she has held top positions in her class and is a member of the Math Honor Society, Kristle said numbers do not define a person and a grade point average, how much money you earn or how many likes and followers are garnered on social media pages are secondary to who you inspire, who you make proud and how much you do to change the world.
The graduation keynote speaker was Tafari Nelson, salutatorian of the school’s Class of 2013. He went on to study engineering at the University of the Virgin Islands and University of Florida and returned home recently for a position as a key engineer, overseeing many projects at the V.I Port Authority.
Nelson told the graduates that no matter how well they have done over the years and where they graduated, things may be very different as they move on to higher education. “I want to emphasize the importance of failure. Failing is OK. It is not something to be afraid of. It is through failure that we learn our greatest lessons,” he said. “Make mistake and do it over again and get back up. Failing does not make you a failure, giving up does.”
Moorhead presented the class to VI Board of Education Member Emmanuella Cassius and Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington as having met all of the qualifications and requirements set. The graduates were then presented with their diplomas as the audience cheered for their favorite graduate, calling their names, screaming, clapping and waving as each row of students rose and made their way to the stage. Before ending the ceremony, the graduates collectively carried out the ceremonious turning of their tassels to cheers and applause from the audience.
They sang their class song, “We Pray” by Dre Islands, featuring Popcaan. They were showered with balloons, baskets, hugs, gift bags, kisses and other congratulatory gestures as they left the graduation.