A bidder in the Limetree Bay refinery auction has asked a Texas bankruptcy court judge to delay Tuesday’s scheduled sale hearing, but a partner for winning bidder St. Croix Energy says he expects the sale to proceed.
In an interview with The Daily News on Sunday, attorney Yohana Manning said he is one of five founding partners in St. Croix Energy, which intends to purchase the troubled refinery for $33 million and restart operations.
Manning, who is identified by name as a partner in a transition services agreement filed Friday by Limetree Bay, would not confirm the names of other partners, who have not publicly identified themselves.
He responded to an objection and emergency motion filed Wednesday by attorneys Patrick Hughes and Butch Boyd on behalf of Bay Ltd., which is arguing that it is the rightful winner of the Nov. 18 bankruptcy auction, and said it entered a combined $39 million bid with another group, Sabin.
“The St. Croix bid is promoted as a going-concern bid to restart the refinery operations. But in reality, prudent business judgment alone would disqualify that bid because there is no practical reality that this bidder can restart the refinery anytime soon,” according to the filing by Bay.
Bay is arguing that St. Croix Energy cannot satisfy the Environmental Protection Agency’s concerns about the refinery — which was ordered to cease operations after a series of accidents that sprayed noxious gases and oil droplets across St. Croix.
The Justice Department filed a civil complaint against Limetree Bay alleging violations of the Clean Air Act, and Limetree Bay also filed a seller disclosure letter Friday, acknowledging that “The United States Department of Justice and EPA have been conducting a criminal investigation into the flares and chemical releases, as well as events related to the shutdown of the refinery, and procedures, training and operations of the refinery.”
According to the letter from Limetree to St. Croix Energy, “The U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Crimes Section is conducting an investigation into possible violations of the federal Clean Air Act in connection with certain emissions occurring at the Limetree Bay refinery. The DOJ’s investigation, which is ongoing, has included a voluntary document request, a voluntary tour of the Limetree Bay refinery, external digital images of the refinery taken pursuant to a warrant, and a request for voluntary interviews.”
In addition, “on or about Nov. 11, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations to Limetree Bay Refining indicating that it had completed its investigation into alleged violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act in connection with certain refinery operations occurring on or around May 12. OSHA issued citations which alleged ‘serious’ safety violations and fines totaling $259,407,” according to the letter. Limetree’s “review of the alleged violations and proposed fines is just underway, but we anticipate that the company will formally or informally contest certain of the alleged violations and fines in meetings with OSHA in an effort to reduce the number of violations and total penalties.”
St. Croix Energy has said it intends to purchase the refinery and restart it in accordance with health and safety standards.
But according to Bay’s motion, St. Croix Energy has “stonewalled” the EPA and, “moreover a restart would require massive added funding, which is nowhere in prospect. In effect, the St. Croix bid smacks of nothing more than a disguised dismantlement bid.”
Manning said Sunday those assertions are false, and St. Croix Energy has been communicating with the EPA, and is operating with funding and assets that are unknown to Bay.
St. Croix Energy has hired an environmental consultant and have counsel communicating with the regulatory agency, “so I think that their statement for Bay Ltd. is without a factual basis, that’s just speculation. We are talking to the EPA,” Manning said.
Manning dismissed Bay’s objection as frivolous and said that “we believe that our position will be meritorious” and the sale hearing will go forward as scheduled Tuesday. “I think it’s clear our financial investment in the refinery was over and above what they were able to commit, so we’re comfortable we can fund our plan.”
In terms of what’s next, “we’re currently interviewing executive management with an eye toward environmental compliance and experience, so as soon as we’re able to announce to the public who the good stewards are who are going to be operating the refinery, we’ll let you know.”
In the objection, Bay said that it hopes to purchase the refinery for the purpose of dismantling and selling its assets, and characterized it as a more environmentally responsible option.
“Bay also wants it known that its bid is also in the interests of the island itself, which while not a restart option for a perennially troubled refinery that sits idle and represents decades of pollution issues, involves a valuable opportunity for the island and its people. In addition to facilitating eventual fixes for longstanding pollution and environmental concerns, the straightforward dismantlement of the plant by Bay will entail that Bay employs many from the island to facilitate the decommissioning work that will span approximately three years,” according to the filing.
Manning has previously served as legal counsel for contractors for Limetree Bay refinery, and he said St. Croix Energy’s intention to restart the refinery would benefit the local economy and operate without causing public health or environmental hazards.
He said four of the five partners live on St. Croix and have the community’s interests at the forefront.
“Whatever ownership groups in the past have done, that’s what they’ve done. It’s our intent to empower our own community and we believe we’ve got the plan to do that in a very, very environmentally compliant manner,” Manning said.