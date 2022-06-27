The group of investors known as “St. Croix Energy” say they’re still prepared to take over Limetree Bay Refinery on St. Croix.
Meantime an attorney representing the group is again questioning why a Texas judge reopened the auction for the St. Croix refinery after the local company had initially been declared the winning bidder.
In December, WIPL was declared the joint winning bidder alongside Port Houston Refining and Transportation. WIPL, however, issued an abrupt statement Wednesday, denying all ownership interest in the refinery.
“SCE believes that the statement issued by West Indies Petroleum (WIPL) demonstrates what we initially alleged – that the auction was reopened for WIPL not because of the alleged emergency circumstances regarding WIPL’s principle [sic], but ultimately because the successful bidder was not WIPL,” according to the statement issued Friday on behalf of St. Croix Energy by attorney Gregg Galardi. “Therefore, the auction was improperly reopened for a bidder that should not have been permitted to bid at the reopened auction.”
After St. Croix Energy won the first bankruptcy auction with a bid of $20 million plus fees, under a transitional services agreement with the debtor, Judge David Jones, of the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, reopened the auction to allow a new $30 million cash bid from WIPL, which grew to $62 million by the close of the December auction.
The judge agreed to reopen the auction at the request of an attorney for the debtor, Limetree Bay, who said WIPL’s CEO Charles Chambers fell seriously ill on the eve of the first auction, and was unable to submit the company’s bid.
PHRT has since issued it’s own statement addressing the ownership.
“The Limetree Bay Refinery was earlier this year successfully purchased by Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, as reflected in the bankruptcy court filings,” PHRT said in a statement a day after one from WIPL. “WIPL did not take title to the refinery. The refinery remains owned by Port Hamilton. Port Hamilton was the legal entity use to acquire the Limetree Bay Refinery in St. Croix and it also is a separate legal entity from WIPL.”
Friday’s statement from St. Croix Energy said the company was “formed by a group of St. Croix residents to explore the possibility of a safe and environmentally compliant restart. Because most of our partners live on the island, SCE placed an extraordinary effort to determine whether the Refinery could safely restart and in compliance with the environmental laws in this country.”
The group, however, declined to disclose the names of the partners despite requests from The Daily News.
In its statement, St. Croix Energy said it had hired top legal and environmental advisors to assist with the purchase because “we understood that if we were to restart the refinery, we would have to win the hearts and minds of the community and the EPA.”
“We are disheartened to learn of the financial and physical condition that the refinery is currently in. We still have a genuine belief that an environmentally compliant restart is in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands and stand at the ready for any way we can help accomplish that,” the statement noted.
PHRT officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night on plans to restart the refinery.