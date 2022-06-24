ST. CROIX — Hundreds of glamorously-dressed guests flocked to the East End of the island for a tantalizing showcase of culinary creativity during Thursday evening’s 22nd annual Taste of St. Croix at the Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino.
The event featured a collection of tastings from 20 different island establishments,which served guests under white canopies situated outdoors. The clink of glasses and noshing of delectable cuisine were balanced by a steady stream of smooth Caribbean music hits as well as attendees’ chatter and laughter.
As with years prior, the event culminates with the results of the eateries submitted entries, which this year was judged by a panel of 14 cuisine enthusiasts.
V.I. Boxer Julius “The Chef” Jackson, author of My Modern Caribbean Kitchen, has judged for several years, but each year is subject to different criteria and this year was no different.
“The dishes are judged off appearance of course, they have to look really presentable, taste, as well as the team. That is another category that gets judged on, how well the team works together and how well they present themselves which is really interesting because you usually don’t get that in competitions,” Jackson said. “I’m not sure all the teams know that, which is cool. It’s like a surprise.”
Molly Buckley, owner of three St. Croix businesses, is new to the panel of judges this year and judged the dessert and beverage categories.
“I’m excited to judge beverages because I love wine,” Buckley said. “Wines are so personal. It doesn’t matter what you like or how you like it – whether it is over ice at the pool – but personally I like and look for the mineral quality. Plus, I love trying new stuff so I’m excited to see what the entries are.”
The nature of the event incites the creativity of talented artisans from all over the island, like the owner of Duval Cruzian Brittany Middleton.
“I’m serving a fried wanton with jerk chicken. It is something you can do at home for your children. It comes with a jerked chicken reduction. The chicken I seared and put in the oven, those juices are reduced down with fresh oranges. So you’ll taste something a little spicy a little sweet,” Middleton said.
For the adventurous eater, Ridge to Reef Farm offered a unique tasting using unexpected ingredients. The first tasting was a vibrant jackfruit ceviche with a breadfruit chip that had been dusted in kefir lime.
The second was redtail boa and pumpkin stuffed johnnycake with a pineapple, soursop, ginger, and moringa powder glaze.
“We have cooked with boa before because we see them on our property and on the road and try to do our due diligence to get rid of the invasive species. Instead of just tossing them we like to use the meat. We have smoked it before, we’ve had stews with it, but this time we stewed it down and decided to make sort of a pate out of it,” Ridge to Reef Farm Manager Elizabeth Gallo said.
Misfit Island Munchies also delighted palettes with peculiar, locally found ingredients — like noni — which was incorporated into a coconut dumpling stuffed with saltfish and a donut featuring a passionfruit bush tea glaze.
While some cuisine was reserved for the adventurous, attendees sought out the familiarity of comfort food as well, like Cruzian Bayou Bistro which served a New Orleans meets the West Indies fusion dishes.
The bistro’s owner Chef Christy Brown said she got her passion from cooking from her grandmother.
“Sad, but not sad story. Having food as a kid growing up, it was a luxury. As I grew up I knew I wanted to do something great. I wanted to be able to wear what I wanted to wear and eat whatever I wanted. Now I get to do both. I love food and I love sharing it with the world. It brings peace and is a good way to get people to shut up,” Brown said with a full-faced grin.