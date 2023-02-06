A St. Croix man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of carjacking, using a firearm during a violent crime and felony possession of a firearm, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
Luis Davis, 34, of St. Croix, was sentenced to 186 months of incarceration and was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, a fine of $1,000, a special assessment of $300 and $1,600in restitution.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2017, Davis, along with two assailants, broke into a couple’s home in Estate Rust Op Twist while brandishing a firearm. “The group physically assaulted the male victim by punching him in the head and threatened to kill the couple while demanding money,” the release stated. “Thereafter, at gunpoint, Davis and his assailants forced the couple into the rear passenger seat of their Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck and drove to the shoreline location where the male victim had left his wallet. After retrieving the wallet, Davis and his assailants fled in the Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck and a Jeep Wrangler.”
In addition to the vehicles, Davis stole $200 cash, two iPhones valued at $600 each and an iPad valued at $200, court documents said.
In 2011, Davis was convicted of first degree assault.
This case was investigated by the V.I. Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston.