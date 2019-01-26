Government House on St. Croix is filled with beautifully carved pieces of antique furniture, including dining tables, mirrors, beds, card tables, settees, and writing tables, according to a list of publicly owned art and antiques recently released by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s Communications Director, Richard Motta Jr.
Former Gov. Kenneth Mapp had blocked all public access to documents detailing the inventory of taxpayer-owned pieces, but the Bryan administration turned over the list almost immediately upon a request by The Daily News.
“As far as we’re concerned, all of these buildings are essentially museums and these items that are in the buildings are government property and owned by the taxpayers and they have a right to know what’s there and whatever information is there,” Motta said Friday.
At 87 entries, the collection contains the fewest number of individual items of any of the six facilities housing pieces controlled by Government House, but is the highest-valued at an estimated $824,050 to $1.12 million.
The bulk of the collection consists of furniture, including a set of 24 tabouret stools valued at an estimated maximum of $10,000 each, a set of 52 sconces at $3,500 each, a Sheraton mahogany dining table worth $65,000, a conference room table worth $60,000, and the governor’s desk worth $45,000.
Those items alone are worth a maximum estimated total of $592,000.
It’s unclear when appraisals were made on the items and how their value might have fluctuated over time.
The list of furniture housed on St. Croix is extensive — cane-seated chairs, reception tables, an American Empire sofa, rocking chairs, a set of 26 tall royal crown mirrors, a pair of twin four-post beds, a pair of “card tables w/secret compartment,” empire settees, a set of 16 Chippendale dining chairs, a drop-leaf writing table, and more.
Of the non-furniture entries on the list, one is listed as “Dansk Westindien 1672-1917,” a piece of glass art valued at between $1,000 and $1,350. Several metal items, including a Danish clothes roller, U.S. Navy serving bowl and creamer, and a sugar bowl are among the pieces listed.
There are three lithographs in the collection — “Yorkie Puppies” by Simon Simonsen, “King Christian VI” by Emilius Baerentzen, and “Christiansted Fort, St. Croix V.I.” by Denna J. Ray, estimated to be worth a combined maximum value of $1,800.
There are four pieces of wood art in the collection, including a storyboard carved by Palau artist Blas Sbal, depicting “The Legend of the Fish Bearing Tree of Ngibtal,” a fable about a tree that spouts fish from a broken branch but floods the entire island when chopped down.
Of the paintings housed on St. Croix, the most valuable is a portrait of King Frederik Carl Christian VII by an unknown artist, estimated to be worth a maximum of $45,000.
