Historic restoration and redevelopment projects in St. Croix have been highlighted in a new national report that explores how art and culture strengthens communities.
In September, the Urban Land Institute released a report that highlights the social, economic, environmental and health impacts of implemented panel recommendations that leveraged art, culture and creativity in the built environment.
The report’s author, Juanita Hardy, explained that ULI had noticed an increased demand for people with creative placemaking skills on their advisory services panels.
“It boiled down to someone who had knowledge about creative placemaking, art and culture, and how to integrate that into the solutions,” Hardy said.
According to Hardy, placemaking is a technique utilized by architects that centers art and culture in the built environment, while placekeeping leverages art and culture to honor the history that already exists within a place.
With a focus on these two techniques, Hardy read through 20 different panel reports that had transpired over the last five years and narrowed it down to six cases where panel recommendations were successfully embraced and executed.
“It’s really exciting what’s happening in Christiansted,” Hardy said. “I was impressed by what they’d done, and the commitment that they have to placekeeping.”
The Christiansted ULI advisory panel was conducted in June 2018, in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, and was sponsored by the V.I. Housing Authority and the V.I. Housing Finance Administration.
V.I. Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Graham explained that the goals for the panel included developing a scope of work, gathering feedback from stakeholders, and breaking down the silos between government agency planning.
“It’s about getting a good cross section of ideas, and global best practices,” Graham said, adding that similar ULI panels have also been conducted in Charlotte Amalie and Frederiksted.
The authority is working to replace all 3,000 public housing units over a ten-year-period, with the first units slated to come online in 2023, Graham said.
After a week of data-gathering, interviews, and site assessments, the panel focused its recommendations on five priority areas for Christiansted; equitable economic development, infrastructure, mobility, housing, and placekeeping.
“When the final report came out, we were pleasantly surprised at how balanced the report was, there really was a focus on culture,” St. Croix Foundation for Community Development President Deanna James said.
James noted that the recommendations were relevant for the foundation because they own several strategic properties in Christiansted and are focused on holistic community development.
Examples of projects that implemented panel recommendations include the St. Croix Foundation’s “neighborhood resilience hubs,” the restoration of the Sunday Market Square and Alexander Theater, and Crucian Conversations.
“They want to bring new energy and new talent, but they don’t want to displace the people that are there, and they don’t want to lose their history or culture,” Hardy said.
James agreed, and noted that through her work with 30 different nonprofits that, “everyone found consensus around the issue of culture, in who we are as Crucians, and that was really insightful for us as an organization.”
She explained that the neighborhood resilience hubs are strategically located solarized community centers, where residents can go in the aftermath of a hurricane or other crisis.
“They can have access to refrigeration for medications, they can charge cell phones, and they can serve as water and food distribution sites,” James said. “Everything that we conceptualized after the hurricane was really rooted in ‘How do we ensure we are in a better position to respond to a crisis in the future?’”
Seven Farm Tienda container stands also serve as a part of this resiliency network, as local farmers can provide fresh produce to remote or underserved communities.
“We are excited to hear reports back from the farmers on how much it has helped in supporting their businesses since the hurricane,” James said.
Another project highlighted in the report was the redevelopment of the historic Alexander Theater, which will serve as a performing arts center and a disaster shelter for up to 300 people.
James explained that the foundation has received a FEMA grant for the theater’s restoration, and they are in the first phase of architectural design.
“They are reinventing themselves in smart ways, and they are leading with art,” Hardy said. Hardy’s report noted that along with climate resilience, art and culture have been used in Christiansted to promote new small businesses to enhance individual resilience.
“It’s more than just the economics, it’s about doing it in ways that uplift people, that uplift the community,” Hardy said.
James agreed.
“It is so important to center and prioritize holistic, equity-centered development that does not displace people,” she said.