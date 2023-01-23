Police are investigating the territory’s third homicide in seven days, after a 20-year-old man was shot dead on St. Croix Saturday.
The victim, Andy Christian, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sunny Isle Shopping Center after police received 911 calls at around 9:42 p.m., reporting shots fired in the area of Kmart, according to a news release issued Sunday by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
Christian “appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body,” and Emergency Medical Technicians were unable to detect any vital signs. Christian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Christian’s death marks the third homicide so far this year, including two shooting deaths on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix.
V.I. Police did not list as possible motive in the death of Christian, but according to court records he was no stranger to law enforcement officials.
V.I. Superior Court records noted that Christian, of Estate Whim, was arrested in 2021, and charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm. He received a suspended prison sentence in November and was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation.
Christian was arrested again in November and charged with destruction of property, after his father asked for help from police because Christian was having a mental health crisis. He was released from jail on Dec. 5, after posting $100 cash bail, according to court records.
Christian’s killing remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau tipline at 340-778-4850, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
