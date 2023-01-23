Police are investigating the territory’s third homicide in seven days, after a 20-year-old man was shot dead on St. Croix Saturday.

The victim, Andy Christian, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sunny Isle Shopping Center after police received 911 calls at around 9:42 p.m., reporting shots fired in the area of Kmart, according to a news release issued Sunday by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.