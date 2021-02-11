The V.I. Health Department confirmed Wednesday that a 76-year-old St. Croix resident’s death is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, there have been 15 deaths on St. Thomas, nine deaths on St. Croix and one death on St. John attributed to COVID-19, according to the Health Department. And, before Wednesday, the most recent COVID-related death in the territory was of a 78-year-old St. Croix woman who died on Jan. 3.
While the latest COVID-19 deaths may have been on St. Croix, there are more than three times the number of active COVID cases on St. Thomas, 61, than on St. Croix, 18.
The first COVID-related death in the territory was reported April 5, and fatalities in the territory have ranged in age from 101 years old to younger than 25.
