A St. Croix man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend during an argument.
Police said Wayne Jerome, 23, of Estate Whim, assaulted the victim and damaged property during an early morning disagreement. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and domestic violence.
Bail was not offered and Jerome was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, or you are witness to ongoing domestic violence, call our Domestic Violence Unit at 340-778-2211.