K’Shawn Hughes is appealing his 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of 23-year-old Dean Schneider on St. Croix, according to V.I. Superior Court documents.
Schneider was shot to death in the kitchen of a Ruby M. Rouss housing complex unit in Christiansted on June 4, 2017.
Police said at the time that they received information that two suspects fled the area in a “heavily tinted” silver SUV.
Six months after the murder, police obtained arrest warrants for Hughes, who was 20 years old at the time, and Andre Auguste, who was 27.
Auguste was on house arrest awaiting trial when he died in a one-car crash in October 2021, and police said they found an illegal handgun on the ground a few feet from Auguste’s body.
Meanwhile, Hughes has been awaiting trial at John Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, also known as Golden Grove prison, where he was involved in a violent altercation with other detainees in February 2021.
Hughes and another man were attacked by two other prisoners wielding a machete and knives. Hughes was wounded in the attack, and pulled his own knife from his pants in self-defense, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Hughes’ injuries included a stab wound beneath his chin, a slice to the right side of his face, a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen, and a ruptured major blood vessel to the right side of his head, police said at the time.
Under an agreement with prosecutors signed in September, Hughes admitted to his involvement in Schneider’s killing, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Judge Alphonso Andrews Jr. sentenced Hughes on Feb. 28 to serve 30 years behind bars.
On March 14, Hughes’s attorney Vincent Colianni II filed a notice of appeal to the V.I. Supreme Court.
Colianni said he intends to present two issues on appeal, “whether the 30-year sentence was unreasonable and disproportionate in light of the nature of the offense,” and whether the court abused its discretion and failed to consider “numerous factors” that could have mitigated the sentence, such as his “youth, lack of criminal history, and rehabilitative potential.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.