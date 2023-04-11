K’Shawn Hughes is appealing his 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of 23-year-old Dean Schneider on St. Croix, according to V.I. Superior Court documents.

Schneider was shot to death in the kitchen of a Ruby M. Rouss housing complex unit in Christiansted on June 4, 2017.

