A St. Croix man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a woman’s home while her minor children were inside.

According to V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima, Simba Parker, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, domestic violence and destruction of property, domestic violence around 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday. Derima said that around 8:50 p.m. that evening, the victim called the 911 Emergency Call Center to report that Parker was attempting to break into her home while she and her children were inside.

