A St. Croix man with a history of violent outbursts has been charged with theft and assault at a church, according to court documents.
Uriah Gaston, also known as Kunta, 38, of Strawberry, was arrested shortly before noon Tuesday and charged with possession of stolen property, destruction of property and simple assault and battery.
He was held on $25,000 bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross asked that his bail hearing be delayed to Friday. Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho agreed, and Gaston was returned to jail.
According to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police, officers responded to a report of property destruction at St. Ann Catholic Church in Christiansted at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday.
They arrived to find Gaston sitting in a nearby parking lot holding a guitar and cymbal, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed a witness who said he was driving in the area when Gaston jumped in front of his vehicle and asked for a ride. Gaston grabbed the man’s cell phone and used it to call his mother, while directing him to drive him to St. Ann’s Church, according to the affidavit.
When they arrived, Gaston got out of the car with the man’s phone, so he got out and followed him to retrieve it, but Gaston “turned around and pushed him with one hand, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground hitting his head,” according to the affidavit. Another witness told police Gaston entered the church and began smashing objects, including a sanctuary light shade, alter candles and a crucifix.
Officers found the damaged items and interviewed Gaston, who explained that he had put his blood in the holy water, drank it, and removed the cross “because it represented a hoax,” according to the affidavit.
Officers placed Gaston under arrest and said the amount of stolen or damaged property totaled $1,027.
Gaston’s criminal history includes an arrest in January 2018 after he reportedly threatened to kill U.S. National Park rangers patrolling Christiansted National Historic Site and “lunged” at them “with a golf club in his hand raised above his head,” according to an affidavit. Rangers said Gaston tried to flee capture by swimming to a sailboat, and clung to a dinghy while its owner rowed to V.I. Police officers waiting on shore.
He pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a federal officer and was sentenced in September 2018 to time served, and ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
He was arrested twice in 2015 for similarly violent outbursts, according to the V.I. Police arrest log. In October 2015, police said he waved a gravity knife at several people and a month later and charged with destruction of property, domestic violence.