A St. Croix man who attempted to evade police with drugs in hand was taken into custody Thursday, according to the V.I. Police Department.
Police said Carl Cornelius, 22, was the target of a traffic stop at an Estate Plessen gas station. During the traffic stop, around 6:28 p.m., Cornelius exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but was later captured and found with a “large amount of marijuana.” Other drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, according to police.
Cornelius was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstructing, delaying or interfering with an officer in the discharge of his duties. Unable to post $7,500 bail, Cornelius was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing.
Police said the traffic stop was part of the department’s Virgin Islands Crime Initiative, a multi-phase effort to crack down on illegal guns and drugs.
“Our officers work diligently to find those in our community who illegally possess firearms and drugs,” said St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe in a department news release. “We will continue to pound the pavement to arrest them.”
Elskoe urges anyone who knows about illegal acts to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.