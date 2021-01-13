Federal authorities have charged 33-year-old Aneudis Acevedo with leading law enforcement on a high-speed boat chase after a shooting Sunday on Buck Island, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Acevedo, of St. Croix, made his initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. after he was arrested by National Park Service rangers, who charged him with interfering with agency functions, violating a lawful order, disorderly conduct and resisting or impeding an officer of the United States.
The shooting occurred at around 5:05 p.m. Sunday when park rangers on boat patrol off Buck Island Reef National Monument heard gunfire and saw a man, later identified as Acevedo, speed off on a light green boat through a crowded no-wake zone, according to the affidavit filed by the supervisory park ranger overseeing the case.
The rangers activated their lights and siren and pursued the vessel, which didn’t slow as it fled toward St. Croix with six passengers on board, according to the affidavit.
Upon reaching Coakley Bay on St. Croix’s north shore, Acevedo pulled in to shore and dropped off two men, “who then ran on foot towards land.”
He then changed direction and sped east, continuing to ignore the rangers’ commands to stop, according to the affidavit. At around 6:30 p.m., rangers found Acevedo on his vessel in Krause Lagoon on St. Croix’s south shore, and he was taken into custody at around 7 p.m. with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.
“However, at that point the boat passengers were no longer on the boat,” according to the statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Daily News on Tuesday that V.I. police officers on land ultimately “detained the individual who was o board.”
Inside Acevedo’s boat, rangers found a M&P Shield firearm with one magazine and six rounds of ammunition, less than one ounce of marijuana and five cell phones, according to the affidavit.
According to Daily News records, in 2011, Aneudis Acevedo, 23, was acquitted by a jury of charges stemming from a shooting in Estate La Grange on Christmas Day 2009.
The investigation is ongoing, and is being conducted by the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard and FBI.