A St. Croix man charged with illegal gun possession Saturday was already on pretrial release after he was arrested for the same crime in June.
Sylvester Christopher, 20, was arrested on June 8 and released to the custody of a third-party custodian after posting $2,500 cash to secure a $50,000 bond. He was ordered to remain on 24-hour house arrest but was not required to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to court testimony.
He was arrested again Saturday during a traffic stop and charged a second time with having an illegal weapon.
Police said they observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Sandy Point and Centerline roads in Frederiksted at around 8:11 p.m., and the passenger, Christopher, “is known to police for being on 24 hour house arrest,” according to a probable cause fact sheet. Police said Christopher was wearing a holster with a revolver that had three live rounds and two spent rounds.
Public Defender Amelia Joseph asked that Christopher be released to a different third-party custodian, while Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin asked Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho to double his bond to $100,000.
He was arrested Saturday for unauthorized possession of a firearm, “which is the identical charge that got him into trouble in June,” Griffin said. “Mr. Christopher has violated 90%, if not 95% of his prior conditions of release.”
Camacho kept bond at $50,000 but ordered it to be “fully secured,” meaning Christopher would have to post that amount in cash to be released. If he’s allowed out of jail, he must remain on 24-hour house arrest — and must submit to electronic monitoring.
“No leaving the house except for the necessities of going to court or meeting with his attorney,” Camacho said.