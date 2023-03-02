A St. Croix man with a long criminal history was back in court Wednesday after police charged him with aggravated stalking and related crimes, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Raheem Wyre was arrested by warrant and charged with aggravated stalking, first-degree reckless endangerment, contempt of court, and harassment by telephone.
Unable to post $30,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco said Wyre is not employed and is willing to remain under 24-hour house arrest.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross kept bail at $30,000 and said Wyre may post 10% of that in cash, or $3,000, in order to be released. He must also provide a suitable third-party custodian willing to monitor his behavior while awaiting trial, and would remain under 24-hour house arrest without use of an electronic monitor.
She also ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim, and said he must comply with the existing permanent restraining order filed against him by the complainant in his latest case.
Wyre’s criminal history includes an August arrest for destruction of property and disturbance of the peace by threats, and a change-of-plea hearing in that case is scheduled for March 30, according to court records.
He was also arrested in 2020 and charged with reckless endangerment and assault, after an incident in which police said he fired a gun outside a woman’s home. Prosecutors later dismissed charges in that case, according to court records.
