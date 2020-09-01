A St. Croix man with a history of domestic violence was arrested Friday after he struck a 14-year-old boy with a machete, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Dashawn Charlemagne was charged with two crimes of domestic violence — second-degree assault and aggravated assault and battery — as well as third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon, brandishing or using a deadly weapon and child abuse, according to the fact sheet.
He was held without bail until his advice of rights hearing Monday morning, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
The incident occurred Friday when the 14-year-old told police that Charlemagne taunted him and started a dispute that quickly turned violent. The boy said Charlemagne struck him twice with the flat side of the machete, grabbed him by his head and threw him to the ground, and squeezed his head before slamming it into the ground twice, according to the fact sheet.
The boy said he feared for his life and “Charlemagne did not come off of him until police arrived.”
Charlemagne admitted to striking the teen with a machete, and told police he put his arms around the 14-year-old’s neck “and squeezed tightly until he was unable to breathe,” according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday morning, where Charlemagne appeared via videoconference, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis argued that Charlemagne cannot afford more than $501 bail. But Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland urged the judge to follow the statutory guidelines for individuals with previous convictions, who were charged with using a deadly weapon.
Judge Miguel Camacho noted that Charlemagne has two prior domestic violence arrests, one of which resulted in a conviction in March 2019, and the current charges “are pretty serious.”
He set bail at $15,000 and said Charlemagne will have to post the full amount in cash in order to be released from jail pending trial.
Davis objected, and said because Charlemagne is unable to pay, he’ll have “a long incarceration,” and the ongoing pandemic has slowed the court’s schedule significantly due to social distancing restrictions.
“That will secure the safety of this community if he stays there for awhile,” Camacho said.