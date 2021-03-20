A St. Croix man is facing attempted murder charges after he fired on police executing a search warrant Friday morning, according to V.I. Police.
Charles Frazer, 26, of Campo Rico, was arrested at around 7 a.m. and charged with attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, aiming and discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, and illegal possession of ammunition.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Campo Rico on Friday morning, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
“During the execution of the warrant, an occupant in the residence, later identified as Frazer, discharged one round through his bedroom door, striking an officer’s Ballistic Entry Shield. No one was hurt in the incident,” Derima said in a news release. “The firearm used in the shooting was confiscated, and a search of the bedroom produced firearm magazines loaded with ammunition.”
Bail for Frazer was set at $100,000, which he was not able to post. He was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe commended his officers’ restraint in the incident.
“Our officers displayed an amazing amount of control, choosing not to return fire after the suspect who fired on them,” he said.
The V.I. Police arrest log listed a Charles Frazer Jr., 22, of Estate Campo Rico as being arrested in March 2017 and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
“Frazer was arrested after he brandished a firearm and took his mother’s vehicle without her permission,” according to the police arrest log.