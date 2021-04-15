A convicted sex offender is back in jail, after he broke a hole through the wall of a St. Croix bar and stole cash from the register, according to police and court records.
Daniel Eric Cove, 38, was arrested by warrant and charged with first-degree burglary, petit larceny, and destruction of property. Cove was charged in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, and he appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The case began when police responded to a report of a burglary at Tap Deck Bar and Restaurant in Frederiksted, and the owner explained that a man had been caught on surveillance video breaking a hole in the wall and taking cash from the register, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The owner said about $400 had been removed, and nothing else was taken.
Police found “a big hole in the wall” with debris from the break-in, and watched the surveillance tape that showed an unknown person trying to break into the business at around 2:30 a.m., according to the affidavit.
The individual attempted to break through the windows, before entering a vacant apartment adjacent to the business, and breaking through the wall, police said. The video did not show the person’s face, but the individual had “what appeared to be a dagger or an arrow tattoo on his right forearm,” and police canvassed the neighborhood with a photo of the tattoo.
Individuals in the area told police that it looked like “Danny’s” tattoo, and said “he is a creepy white male that is seen frequently in the Frederiksted and Christiansted town area,” according to the affidavit.
The investigating officer, Mitchel Guzman, said that “for years this officer personally knows Mr. Daniel Cove having a tattoo of an AK-47 Rifle on his right forearm,” according to the affidavit. Guzman also said he knows Cove “as a homeless Caucasian adult male that uses illegal drugs” and is “always shop lifting” at both Kmart stores on St. Croix.
Cove has a significant criminal history. He was convicted in Massachusetts on June 23, 2002, of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, and sentenced to prison.
Following his release on June 21, 2013, he moved to the Virgin Islands and registered as a Tier 2 sexual offender, but repeatedly failed to comply with the registration requirements of his sex offender status, which are intended to ensure that potentially dangerous individuals are tracked and monitored in the community.
Following his latest arrest in 2019 for failure to register as a sex offender, Cove was granted pretrial release in March 2020. V.I. Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh said that because Cove is homeless, he was required to register weekly because he does not have a stable or permanent address, and “our records show that he has been compliant in registering weekly with the Sex Offender Registry.”
During Cove’s court hearing Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor “opposed his release primarily for the public’s safety & protection and because there would be no way to monitor him to assure that he appears in court,” Goomansingh said.
Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho set bail at $50,000, and said Cove must identify a third-party custodian who is willing to notify the court if he violates the conditions of pretrial release. Cove has not posted bail and remains in jail, according to the court clerk’s office.