A St. Croix man was arrested Tuesday after breaking a window on a co-worker’s car, according to police.
Amani Alfred is charged with domestic violence relating to destruction of property.
According to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police, around noon Tuesday, officers responded to the Charles Harwood Complex where the victim told police that Alfred became angry when she told him she could not see him while at work because “she did not want to be distracted.”
When Alfred told her he was “making his way to her,” the victim said she informed her supervisor, who asked Alfred to leave the building, according to the affidavit.
Shortly after, when the victim attempted to leave her workplace “to avoid the situation from escalating,” Alfred was outside waiting by her car.
She got into her vehicle, locked the doors and slowly began to drive away, as Alfred pulled on the door handle, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that unable to open the door, Alfred punched a rear window, causing a large portion to shatter with a bang.
At Alfred’s advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set his bail at $1,000 and allowed him to be released upon posting $101 in cash.
Morris, who noted that Alfred and the victim both work at the Charles Harwood Complex, ordered that he must stay 100 feet away from the victim at all times as a condition of his release.