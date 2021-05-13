A former National Guard lieutenant colonel was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Elwyn Browne was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence, and carrying or using dangerous weapons during the commission of a crime of violence.
The incident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when a woman began “hysterically banging” on the doors of the Francis Command Police Station on St. Croix, according to an affidavit filed by police.
As police tried to calm the woman they saw her hand was bloodied and wrapped in a shirt, and a man arrived a short time later, who was identified as Browne.
Browne “was uncooperative” and told police that “this is a matter between us, and I do not have to discuss that with you,” according to the affidavit. Browne refused to provide police a statement, “and he kept stating that it is a personal matter.”
The victim told police that at a home earlier, Browne had a metal butter knife “and attempted to stab her with it,” and during a struggle she cut her pinky finger and wrestled the knife away, according to the affidavit.
Browne began to go into a bedroom where the victim said he kept a gun, and “she grabbed him to prevent him from going inside the room.”
The victim said she fled the home and went to police in fear for her life.
Police advised Browne of the charges against him.
Domestic violence suspects are typically jailed without bond until their court appearance unless a judge reviews their case, and police said that “Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris granted Mr. Elwyn C. Browne to be released on his own recognizance,” pending his court hearing Monday morning.
Monday’s hearing was delayed due to the Liberty Mobile outage, and Browne appeared in court Wednesday.
His defense attorney Yohana Manning said the victim is suffering from a mental health condition, and he would provide Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho more detail privately.
Manning said Browne has no criminal history, and he is prepared to defend himself against the charges.
Manning also argued that the butter knife should not be considered a dangerous weapon, and “my client is a retired lieutenant colonel and he’s been trained in the art of combat and war, and I can prove that a person like that would not use a butter knife if he wanted to cause harm.”
Camacho was unconvinced, and found probable cause for the charges filed by police.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said prosecutors do not oppose allowing Browne to remain free on his own recognizance, and Camacho agreed that he can await trial at home without having to post cash or sign an unsecured bond.