A St. Croix man was charged Tuesday evening with possession of an illegal gun and drugs, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Ronald Mason was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Mt. Washington, and located a vehicle and suspects that fit the description of a car seen leaving the scene, according to the affidavit.
Police stopped the car at Tide Village Service Station and the driver, later identified as Mason, “appeared to be pulling down on his shirt as if he was covering something,” according to the affidavit. Officers conducted a search and found a gun in Mason’s waistband, and he admitted he was not licensed to carry a firearm.
“Mr. Mason stated that he found the firearm on his way home from work,” police said, but Mason acknowledged that marijuana found in the vehicle was his.
The gun was identified as a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson with one of the 15 rounds chambered, according to the affidavit. Police said they collected marijuana packaged in 23 vials, five baggies, and one sandwich bag, which weighed a total of 5.4 ounces, or about a third of a pound.
Police also found a Ziploc bag with $140 cash, and $191 in cash in the glove compartment, according to the affidavit.
He was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, and held on $50,000 bond.