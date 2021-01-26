A St. Croix man was charged with kidnapping Monday after a woman told police he held her against her will for several hours, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Derima said in a news release that Pennyfeather, 51, of no fixed address, was charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, domestic violence. He was held without bail per the territory’s domestic violence statute, and is scheduled to appear in V.I. Superior Court for his advice-of-rights hearing today.
The victim in the case told police that on Saturday at around 7 p.m., Pennyfeather “assaulted her, forced her into his vehicle, took her to another location and kept her against her will for several hours,” Derima said. “The victim was eventually able to escape and file a report.”
Pennyfeather’s criminal history goes back a decade, and includes arrests for third-degree burglary, grand larceny, trespassing, and motor vehicle citations.
But court records show prosecutors dismissed or declined to pursue charges, and Pennyfeather’s last criminal arrest was in 2013.