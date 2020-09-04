A 22-year-old St. Croix man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Kobi Todman, of Sion Farm, was charged pursuant to an arrest warrant following a shooting on Benny Benjamin Drive on May 2, Derima said in a news release.
In that incident, a passenger in Todman’s vehicle suffered gunshot wounds, and police executed a search warrant on Todman’s vehicle, “where several spent shell casings, live ammunition, and magazines were confiscated,” Derima said.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Todman was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court.