A St. Croix man is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking advantage of an intoxicated woman at a party and sexually assaulting her, according to the V.I. Police Department.
On Friday, police arrested Rahmeak Jackson, 22, of Candido Guadalupe Terrace housing community, and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree assault.
According to police, the female victim reported that the night before, she was intoxicated at a party, and that Jackson, who was also at the party, forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.
Jackson admitted to the act, police said.
Unable to post a $100,000 bail, Jackson was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing.
Authorities urge anyone who knows about illegal acts to call 911 or the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950.