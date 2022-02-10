Oluwole A. Flores Jr. has been charged with vehicular homicide on St. Croix after he struck 56-year-old Randall Marshall, according to V.I. Police.
Around 6:01 p.m. Monday, a car hit a pedestrian on Queen Mary Highway in the area of Freedom City gas station.
Police identified the driver as Flores, 39, of Hannah’s Rest, Frederiksted.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and determined Flores was driving west when he hit Marshall, who was walking south in the intersection of Queen Mary Highway and Concordia Road, according to police.
Police said Flores had been speeding, and there was a “large green neon pedestrian crossing sign” near where Marshall was struck.
Marshall was transported to Luis Hospital’s emergency room where doctors determined he had two broken legs, a broken pelvis, broken left hand, and a head injury which would require him to be airlifted off-island for further treatment, according to police.
Tuesday, officers contacted the hospital again and learned that Marshall had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m.
Police located Flores, who sells coconuts, and he provided a statement.
Flores said he was leaving his coconut stand and going to the gas station in Whim when he struck Marshall, and he told police he didn’t see him “until it was too late,” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court on Wednesday.
Police said Flores “was very apologetic and remorseful” when he learned that Marshall had died, and “he said several times that he was sorry.”
Police placed Flores under arrest at his home just before 5 p.m. and charged him with negligent homicide, speeding, failing to yield the right of way at a crosswalk, failure to yield the right of way at an intersection, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Flores has no prior criminal record and Superior Court Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. said Flores must post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the bail.