A St. Croix man has been arrested and charged with harassment and contempt of court after violating his conditions of release in a previous domestic violence case.
Stedroy Blake Jr., 37, of Upper Love, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with harassment by written communication, disturbance of the peace, and contempt of court. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
According to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police, Blake had been previously arrested on Jan. 5 for aggravated assault and battery, and was released from jail on Jan. 8 under strict orders not to harass the victim in the case.
The victim told police on Feb. 2 that Blake was continuing to harass her, and had even threatened to kill his own child if the victim didn’t do what he wanted, according to the affidavit. The victim told police “she is afraid for her and her children’s life since Mr. Blake has some mental issues because he smokes ‘weed,’ drinks, and is on medications for his mental illness.”
Police said they confirmed that Blake had sent the victim threatening messages via cellphone, but Blake said he didn’t remember sending any texts, declined to give further information, and “refused to cooperate with the booking process.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneux-Molloy asked that bail be set at $1,000 cash.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow-Ross said she has been unable to locate a third-party custodian or an address where Blake could live while he awaits trial.
Camacho continued Blake’s bail hearing to today, and he will remain in jail until a judge sets conditions of release.
Court records show that Blake has several previous arrests.
He was charged in December 2010 with assault and battery on an officer, and in 2014 he was charged with destruction of property after police said he destroyed a woman’s cellphone during an altercation.
Blake was charged again with destruction of property and domestic violence in November 2015 after police said he threw a rock through a windshield.
In December 2015, Blake was arrested on suspicion of fighting with a police officer at the Crucian Christmas Festival, and the officer suffered “some bruises and scratches” after Blake punched him twice, according to police. In 2017 he was charged with disobeying a lawful order after he refused to leave a property, despite being told numerous times, police said.