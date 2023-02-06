A St. Croix man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of carjacking, using a firearm during a violent crime and felony possession of a firearm, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.

Luis Davis, 34, of St. Croix, was sentenced to 186 months of incarceration and was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, a fine of $1,000, a special assessment of $300 and $1,600in restitution.