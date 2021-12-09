A St. Croix man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for hiding Paul “Bogus” Girard in 2020, who is still awaiting trial on organized crime charges, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Clintford Joseph Jr., 54, was also sentenced to serve two years of supervised release at his court appearance Friday.
Judge Wilma Lewis also ordered Joseph to serve the first month of release on house arrest with electronic monitoring, pay a $1,500 fine and $100 special assessment fee, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Joseph pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to providing a false statement to law enforcement.
Joseph was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 and charged with harboring and concealing Girard between Oct. 23 and Nov. 4, 2018.
Joseph also knowingly made a false statement to law enforcement officers when he told federal investigators that he was unaware Girard “was staying in the bedroom located above the garage of a residence located at 84 Clairmont, St. Croix,” according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say Girard, who is awaiting trial, has been running a vast criminal conspiracy since at least 2011, comprising “gang members from his neighborhood in William’s Delight on St. Croix and other associates throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to court records.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the Clairmont property and found Girard “hiding in the bathroom” of a bedroom strewn with dirty clothes and food wrappers on Nov. 4 — 17 days or nearly three weeks after he was accidentally released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Girard had been serving a prison sentence for an earlier contraband conviction at the Federal Correctional Institution in Yazoo City, Miss., when he was indicted on Sept. 13, 2018, on new federal charges in the District Court of the Virgin Islands.
He was transferred to St. Thomas via a writ and arrested Oct. 1, 2018. The following day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller ordered that Girard be detained without bond pending trial.
“Despite this detention order, on October 18, 2018, Girard’s original release date on the contraband sentence, while awaiting trial in MDC Guaynabo, Girard was released from Federal custody,” according to court records.
Girard was given a plane ticket back to St. Croix where Joseph and a network of other family and friends helped him hide from law enforcement, according to federal prosecutors.
He is charged alongside numerous co-defendants with running a violent criminal organization, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards has asked the court to conduct the trial with an anonymous jury, “heightened jury security” and to expand the jury pool to include the entire territory, rather than just St. Croix.
Defendant Shaquielle Correa’s attorney Jean Barrett filed an opposition to the motion Monday, arguing that, “This case does not meet the criteria to justify empanelment of an anonymous or otherwise ‘protected’ jury” and “any assertion that any of the defendants facing trial will resort to any form of interference with the judicial process is of the rankest speculation.”
Meanwhile, co-defendant Wayne Bellille filed a motion Monday to withdraw his Nov. 5 guilty plea to charges stemming from two armed robberies of jewelry stores on St. Thomas in 2015, claiming several violations of his Constitutional rights.