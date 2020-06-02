A St. Croix man was shot and killed Sunday in Christiansted, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim, Terrance Leroy James, 38, was shot and killed at around 5:31 p.m., Derima said.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.