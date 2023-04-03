St. Croix residents expressed shock and sadness Sunday after V.I. Police said 66-year-old Milton Gordon was found shot to death.
Gordon, also known as “Bobo,” was “known to be a harmless, homeless individual,” police said in a statement Sunday.
At 3:17 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a Shot Spotter notification of gunfire on Company Street in Christiansted, in the area of Divi Divi Fabric Store, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene and found one victim, later identified as Gordon, “laying on the sidewalk across the street with multiple bullet wounds to various parts of his body. EMS was dispatched and upon arrival did not find any signs of life.”
Police identified Gordon after making contact with his next of kin at around 6:30 a.m.
The killing is under investigation, and police have not said whether they have identified a motive or suspect.
Hundreds of residents shared remembrances of Gordon on social media Sunday, recalling him as a peaceful man who appreciated when passers by gave plates of food, a little cash, and kindness.
Gordon is the 11th homicide victim in the territory so far this year, including four on St. Croix and seven on St. Thomas.
Anyone with information about Gordon’s death or other crimes in the territory is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline at 340-778-4850, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
