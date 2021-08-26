A St. Croix man is finally being allowed to return home from a South Carolina residential treatment facility where he’s been held for nearly two years — even after a judge dismissed the criminal charges that were the basis for his confinement.
The case began when Kevik David was arrested in August 2019 and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Criminal defendants who are found incompetent to stand trial or assist in their own defense must be held in a secure mental health treatment facility to prevent them from harming themselves or others.
But the Virgin Islands government has not created such a facility, and the Bureau of Corrections cannot legally hold mentally ill people in a jail cell indefinitely.
Instead, the government spends millions of dollars each year to ship people like David to private treatment facilities in Puerto Rico and on the U.S. mainland, far from their family members and support systems.
David’s case is so old that the original charges aren’t even listed in the V.I. Superior Court’s online records database, and it appears from documents filed in the case that he was essentially forgotten and abandoned by the Virgin Islands government.
Less than two months after David’s arrest, Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. signed an “order for commitment to Correct Care facility” on Oct. 11, 2019.
David was sent to the Columbia Regional Care Center in South Carolina, but Donohue signed another order dismissing the case only a month later, on Nov. 11, 2019.
According to court records, a return of service was filed on Nov. 14 for Dr. Nicole Craigwell Syms of the V.I. Health Department — so government officials were made aware that the territory no longer had authority to keep David confined, as he was no longer facing criminal charges.
And then, nothing.
The next entry in the case is an order filed on July 16 by Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
Morris wrote that he’d taken up the matter sua sponte — meaning that neither the government nor the public defender’s office brought it to the court’s attention.
“The court has been advised that despite the dismissal of this matter by order entered Nov. 13, 2019, the defendant remains in the custody of the Correct Care Facility,” Morris wrote.
He ordered Deputy Chief Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan and Assistant Attorney General and Criminal Division Chief Eric Chancellor to appear in court and figure out why David was still in South Carolina.
Even after the court became aware that David had never been returned home, the Bureau of Corrections said they couldn’t immediately pick him up because of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks at the jail and prison.
At a hearing Wednesday, the parties met again and Morris said he saw the Bureau’s press release announcing that “the lockdown has ended,” and asked when David will be brought back.
“I’ve been here three weeks, your honor, and I’m putting together a plan,” said Ben Adams, warden of Golden Grove prison, also known as the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility.
“You’ve got to put that plan together very quickly Mr. Adams, as Mr. David should have been back in St. Croix two years ago,” Morris said.
Morris asked whether anyone had bought a plane ticket for David.
“That would be the province of DOH, I believe, I would hope that they have it,” Chancellor said.
Carnell Troutman, a case worker for the V.I. Health Department’s mental health division, said “these plans are made with BOC and DOH, so I believe they are coordinating that between them.”
This was confirmed by Curtis Callendar, acting director of behavioral health at the Health Department, who said the Bureau of Corrections is sending two officers to pick David up and bring him home Sunday.
Morris said he was scheduling one final review hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 1.
“At that time, I expect it to be reported to the court that Mr. David has been transported back to St. Croix, released into the custody of his father, otherwise I’m going to hold both the Department of Health and the Bureau of Corrections in contempt,” Morris said.
David appeared at the hearing via video conference from the residential facility.
“Looks like you’re coming home on Sunday,” Morris said.
“OK, thank you your Honor,” David said.
The judge told David’s father to prepare to meet his son at the airport.
“I’ll be ready,” he said.