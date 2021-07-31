A St. Croix man who has spent nearly all of his adult life in prison for violent assaults is back behind bars, only six months after being released on parole.
Jahni Hamilton, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed during the commission of a crime of violence, and third-degree assault. Unable to post $100,000 bond, Hamilton was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court.
The arrest occurred after police responded to a report of a man brandishing an AR-15 rifle at Concordia Manor in Frederiksted on Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m., according to an affidavit filed by police.
Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video evidence that showed Hamilton “pointed a rifle through a duffle bag” while threatening several people.
The witnesses told police that Hamilton said he was at the apartment complex to retrieve a weightlifting set, and started an argument with people at the complex while brandishing the AR-15 inside the duffle bag.
A witness told police he could identify the type of rifle Hamilton was carrying because he saw the receiver and muzzle sticking out of the bag.
Police located Hamilton, but not the rifle. In court Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. asked whether police have applied for a search warrant to recover the gun.
Sgt. Karen Stout said investigators are working on locating the weapon.
“You’re going to wait until the weapon disappears to work on it?” Morris said. Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis objected, and said there’s no evidence a gun was actually brandished during the dispute.
Morris said there were “eyewitness accounts that indicate that there was.” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters said police have already checked Hamilton’s apartment but did not locate anything suspicious, and the case remains under investigation.
Morris advised Hamilton that he’s facing between 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted of the firearm possession charge because he’s a felon, which increases the mandatory minimum sentencing requirements under the law.
Hamilton “has two priors for which he was convicted, and garnered him 22½ years in jail,” Walters said.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh confirmed the details of Hamilton’s criminal history Friday.
When he was 17 years old, Hamilton was charged as an adult and convicted of robbing and brutally beating a woman in her Jolly Hill home in Frederiksted in 2003. He escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation Center in Anna’s Hope for more than two weeks while awaiting sentencing.
In 2011, Hamilton was serving a 12½-year sentence for the 2003 assault when he stabbed fellow Golden Grove inmate Adrian Wheatley, 20, to death with a shank. Hamilton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years.
The parole board said in December that Hamilton had been granted release, and “I understand the defendant has just been paroled in January of this year,” Walters said in court Wednesday.
Morris initially kept Hamilton’s bond at $100,000, but said he may post $10,000 cash in order to be released under 24-hour house arrest to the third-party custody of his father Morris said.
Hamilton returned to court Friday where Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said prosecutors have learned that the man identified as Hamilton’s father “is not in fact related to the defendant at all,” and it was Hamilton’s real father “who gave us this information.”
The property where Hamilton said he would be living is vacant, and he and his girlfriend use it “as a fictitious address,” Simpson said.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis challenged those assertions, but Morris said the proposed third-party custodian would not be suitable, and revised his earlier bail order. The $100,000 bail is now “fully secured,” meaning that Hamilton would have to post the full amount in cash in order to be released from jail while he awaits trial.
If he posts $100,000, Hamilton can only be released “if and when an ankle monitor is available,” Morris added.