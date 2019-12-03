ST. CROIX — Three men on St. Croix were arrested and charged with various crimes after reportedly attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop on Sunday.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said in a released statement that the three men — Le Jaurne O. Sonson, 30; John Prince Jr., 23; and Deshaun Stephen, 25 — were charged with reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, thereby causing an accident, and delaying and obstructing an officer during the course of his duties.
