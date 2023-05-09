A storied but long shuttered St. Croix campus will once again host students in the fall.
St. Croix Montessori and the Episcopal Church of the Virgin Islands have entered into an agreement to allow the school to move onto the St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School campus, St. Croix Montessori Head of School Tracy Cole said.
The school’s sixth-grade class has also been approved for candidacy as an International Baccalaureate program, which Cole said is a first on the island.
“It’s the kind of diploma that’s sought after by colleges and universities around the world,” she said. “So it’ll really be beneficial to our students.”
St. Croix Montessori plans to add school years as its students age, but Cole said expansion may happen more quickly depending on the demand.
“So essentially, we’re growing with the kids,” Cole said.
If all goes according to plan, the school will hand out its first set of high school diplomas in 2030.
Before closing its doors, St. Dunstan’s taught legendary basketball star Tim Duncan. Without giving anything away, Cole said the school has been in talks with the San Antonio Spurs power forward about ways to revitalize the campus where he once played.
The school’s announcement coincided with the Legislature’s approval of a controversial zoning variance, which would allow Just Right Trucking to manufacture concrete blocks near the St. Dunstan’s campus. The bill was subsequently vetoed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Cole said she supports the business but its proximity to a school and to residential areas shouldn’t have been sanctioned.